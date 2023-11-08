DFI To Launch Intaj Exhibit On Friday At Msheireb

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Film Institute (DFI) announced the launch of Intaj 2023: Arab World's Cinema, a multimedia exhibition that traces the evolution of Arab cinema and pays homage to the founders and pioneers of the industry in the Arab world.

Open from November 10 until January 20, 2024 at Sikkat Wadi Msheireb, the event illuminates the complex tapestry of stories by Arab filmmakers and provides a contemplative space to explore the historical and current state of Arab cinema. Intaj 2023 confronts and transforms ingrained stereotypes of Arabic culture in cinema and stands as a testament to DFI's dedication to authentic representation and fostering independent voices from the region.

Intaj 2023 delves into the roots of the industry, illuminating early 20th century founders and pioneers like The Lama Brothers, Al Taher Hannash, Togo Mizrahi and Albert Samama-Chikli from Palestine, Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria. It also highlights the triumphant evolution in the region between the 1940s to the 1970s, and today's filmmakers who have reinvented storytelling with their diverse approaches. The exhibition showcases the evolution of the industry across the Arabian Gulf, Levant, Iraq and North Africa including Egypt, Sudan, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, and Qatar.

Intaj 2023 will include multimedia works by 12 local artists in Qatar: Noor Al Tamimi, Belal Khaled, Amira El Namla, Mohammed Al Hamadi, Kaltham Al Fakhroo, Hayan Monawar, Aya Battiri, Noora Al Saei, Nasser Al Kubaisi, Noor Al Nasr, Hanof Ahmed and Arman Al Mansouri.

Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Chief Executive Officer of DFI stated:“Arab cinema has undergone an extraordinary transformation in recent years, emerging as a globally influential and recognised contributor to the industry. Intaj 2023 pays tribute to the filmmakers who laid the foundation for the rich narratives of today's accomplished Arab artists that have been instrumental in challenging perception and breaking barriers to share our authentic stories and perspectives. Despite this, we are witnessing Palestinian voices being censored and misrepresented, and clearly, we still have a long way to go to reach true understanding and equality. It is crucial to share voices of independent cinema from our region and to honour our vast cinematic heritage.”

“Intaj expresses proud recognition of our resonance with audiences around the world. The exhibition reflects the diverse cultural tapestry of the Arab world, and the power of film as a medium that bridges the connection between characters on the screen and audiences. DFI is proud to have supported the creative journeys of the many talented artists who are driving progress to greater cross-cultural understanding in this new golden age of Arab cinema.”

The exhibition is open to the public, with talks and screenings available to attendees by pre-registration at: dohafilminstitute.