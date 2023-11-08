Al Meera Joins Earthna As Strategic Partner For Sustainability Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's premier consumer goods chain, Al Meera announced its strategic partnership with Earthna in Qatar Sustainability Week 2023. This partnership introduces initiatives aimed at inspiring communities to embrace sustainable practices.

During Qatar Sustainability Week, Al Meera customers will have the chance to earn 5 times the Meera Rewards points by depositing bottles or cans in any of Al Meera's reverse vending machine (RVMs), as well as receiving 5 times the Meera Rewards points on reusable bags purchased this weekend.

In addition, Al Meera launches a daily social media competition offering engaging content and exciting giveaways, including outdoor furniture. The competition aims at encouraging participants to share their insights and experiences related to sustainability.

Additionally, the consumer goods giant is inviting everyone to contribute to sustainability by simply bringing their used electronics to the electronic waste station at the Legtaifiya Branch.

On this occasion, Al Meera stated: "At Al Meera, our commitment to boosting sustainability is intrinsic to our identity, through which we contribute to protecting the environment and spread awareness of sustainable practices among community. Partnering with Earthna during Qatar Sustainability Week enables us to actively engage and empower our community. This collaboration underscores our ongoing efforts to promote sustainability, encouraging everyone to embrace recycling in a lively and impactful manner in line with the pillars of the Qatar National Vision 2030."

Shireen Obeidat, Head-Partnerships and Outreach at Earthna, states, "Partnering with Al Meera aligns perfectly with our mission to promote sustainable practices. Together, we can amplify our impact and inspire positive change in how people approach recycling and environmental responsibility."

Al Meera has consistently demonstrated its dedication to sustainability through various initiatives.

Notable efforts involve introducing the inaugural electronics recycling station, as well as being the first to introduce reverse vending machines (RVMs) for plastic bottles and aluminum cans across 15 branches.

Additionally, in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipality and Environment, Al Meera initiated a program for collecting used batteries. Moreover, it has actively contributed to environmental conservation by supporting beach cleanups nationwide.

Follow the hashtag #RecycleWithAlMeera on social media for updates and to participate in the challenge.