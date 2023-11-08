18 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Airstrikes In Central Gaza

Gaza, Nov. 8 (Petra) -18 Palestinians were killed in the central Gaza Strip, after Israeli jets raided a house of Shehadeh family in Nuseirat refugee camp, Ministry of Interior in Gaza announced on Wednesday.Additionally, a number of Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli air raid on Salut family's home in town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, in south of the coastal enclave, the ministry added.

