Cabinet Advances Social Development, Business Regulatory Reforms

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) -- The Council of Ministers on Wednesday sanctioned the draft Social Development Law of 2023, propelling it towards the House of Representatives to undergo constitutional ratification processes.The legislative blueprint, framed to fortify the Ministry of Social Development's capability in delivering equitable social protection and care, is set to identify and bolster underprivileged demographics, advancing their productive capacity in alignment with the nation's strategic directives.Encompassed within the draft's purview are robust regulations concerning the licensing and oversight of social care entities, encompassing institutions, centers, and shelters, as well as the formalization of social work practices and associated educational programs.A salient feature of the draft is the meticulous governance of charitable donation collections, establishing explicit conditions and methodologies for the same, and the formation of a dedicated fund for social protection and care under the ministry's auspices.In a concurrent move, the Council effected a repeal of the Venture Capital Companies Bylaw of 2023, amending the extant Companies Bylaw and the subsidiary legislation governing corporate liquidations. These revisions seek to obliterate redundant provisions, streamline corporate registration fees, and simplify the liquidation process as enshrined in the law.Further, the Cabinet endorsed modifications to the Retirement Bylaw for the Engineers Syndicate of 2023, with a view to solidify the Retirement Fund's economic sustainability and service delivery. Amendments encompass compulsory membership contributions, restructured contribution tiers including a foundational level for junior engineers at reduced rates and incentivization schemes for timely contribution settlements. Additionally, the bylaw raises the retirement age and introduces contribution-based retirement salary deductions, aiming to alleviate the fund's fiscal pressures.To advance urban regulatory frameworks, the Council has authorized the promulgation rationales for the draft bylaw overseeing the operations of street vendors and mobile commerce within Greater Amman's confines. This initiative, conforming to the Amman Municipality Law and Professions Licensing Law, intends to empower the municipal authority in demarcating vending zones, mitigating disruptions to urban traffic and pedestrian flows.Furthermore, the Cabinet decreed the automatic extension of civil health insurance cards (social safety net category) expiring on October 31, 2023, to April 30, 2024, negating the need for physical reissuance visits.Cardholders are obligated to engage with local social development directorates during the extension phase to validate their continued eligibility through income assessment studies, thus ensuring the annual renewal of said health insurance provisions.In alignment with the economic modernization vision and public sector overhaul roadmap, the Cabinet has ratified the blueprint for the national strategy to overhaul the statistical system for 2024-2028. A steering committee, helmed by the Director-General of the Department of Statistics, will be entrusted with the strategic blueprint's orchestration.Lastly, the Council resolved to sanction the investor card in two variants (A and B) to serve Syrian investors and their dependents, replacing the erstwhile service card for the Syrian community, thereby consolidating Jordan's commitment to bolster investor relations and support.