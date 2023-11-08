Aiding Flood Victims: Collaborative Efforts Bring Relief To Kenyan Communities

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



Several counties are grappling with the devastating impact of above-average rains, leading to widespread flooding. In response to this crisis, the Ministry of Health, in partnership with WHO Kenya and county authorities, alongside various collaborating organizations, is actively conducting swift needs assessments and delivering essential aid to the affected communities.

In proactive preparation for such challenging situations, WHO had previously strategically positioned critical medical resources in 14 high-risk counties. This vital stockpile encompasses emergency medical kits, Cholera kits, sturdy tents and beds, as well as essential nutrition supplies, including ready-to-use therapeutic foods and nourishing milk for children.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.