Amid The Worsening Air Pollution In Delhi-NCR And Mumbai, Demand For Air Purifiers Rises On Swiggy Instamart

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) As air quality continues to decline amid the worsening air pollution crisis in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), Swiggy Instamart, India's leading quick commerce grocery delivery platform has been stocking up its inventory of air purifiers.



The move ensures that air purifiers reach consumers' doorsteps in 10 minutes, enabling them to beat the current pollution levels in the city. In the last week, Swiggy Instamart has seen a 3233% increase in the searches for air purifiers on its platform compared to the same time in October this year. Even as the authorities, and residents strive to beat the current AQI levels, given the upcoming festivities season and winters, Instamart has stocked up on air purifiers in Delhi - NCR and Mumbai, who have all been reeling under poor air quality conditions. The platform is running discounts of up to 33% to make them more accessible to consumers.



Among the notable products available is the 'Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite,' complemented by a range of essential anti-pollution masks and related gear designed to assist users in combating the dire air quality conditions prevalent in the region. In addition to air purifiers, Instamart has also stocked up on face masks to help people stay protected against the current pollution levels in the city.





