Germany takes actions to address immigration challenges

(MENAFN) In response to the significant influx of immigrants, Germany has introduced a series of measures aimed at making the country less appealing to newcomers. These measures, slated to take effect next year, come in the wake of the arrival of a substantial number of Ukrainians who fled their homeland due to conflict last year, as well as a recent wave of migrants from the Middle East and Africa. Local governments tasked with accommodating these newcomers have voiced concerns about their diminishing capacity to absorb more immigrants, a situation that has had political implications, benefiting far-right parties like the Alternative for Germany.



The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, along with regional government heads from Lower Saxony and Hesse, convened to address this pressing issue. In a press conference held at the Chancellery headquarters, they announced key decisions aimed at tightening Germany's immigration policy.



One of the significant measures involves reducing the financial assistance provided to immigrants. Under the new policy, every foreigner arriving at an initial reception center, where they are provided with food and shelter, will receive a monthly stipend of 182 euros in cash to meet their essential personal needs. To alleviate concerns about these funds being remitted to their countries of origin, a system involving a card, to be introduced by the end of January, will enable migrants to use the allotted amount for purchasing necessary items from local stores.



These measures underscore the German government's response to the challenges posed by the recent influx of immigrants and aim to address the strains on resources and integration capacity within the country.

