Turkish Ambassador To Azerbaijan Visits Martyrs Alley (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci visited Martyrs Alley on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, Trend reports via the ambassador's post on X (Twitter).

"On the occasion of the third anniversary of the victory in Karabakh, we are in the Martyrs Alley. Happy holidays, Azerbaijan!," the ambassador said.

Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second Karabakh war.

By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

