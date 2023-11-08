Turkish Ambassador To Azerbaijan Visits Martyrs Alley (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Turkish
Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci visited Martyrs Alley on the
occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, Trend reports via the ambassador's post on X
(Twitter).
"On the occasion of the third anniversary of the victory in
Karabakh, we are in the Martyrs Alley. Happy holidays,
Azerbaijan!," the ambassador said.
Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the
Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on
November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The
liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second
Karabakh war.
By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated
December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in
Azerbaijan.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channe
MENAFN08112023000187011040ID1107393852
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.