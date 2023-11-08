Azerbaijan's Unusual Showcase At Victory Parade Khankendi (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. A military parade dedicated to the third anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the second Karabakh war was held in Khankendi city, Trend reports.

A stand made of license plates of military vehicles taken as trophies from Armenian illegal armed groups stationed in Azerbaijan attracted special attention at the parade.

It is not excluded that these license plates belonged to the cars that the separatists left behind after fleeing during the anti-terrorist activities conducted by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on September 19-20.

The word "Victory" (ZƏFƏR) is engraved in large letters on the stand.

As a reminder, Armenian license plates of vehicles taken as trophies during the second Karabakh war were also presented at the Victory Parade in Baku in 2021 (the first anniversary of the 44-day second Karabakh war). The demonstration was held under the slogan "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!".

Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second Karabakh war.

By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

