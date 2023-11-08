Azerbaijan's Unusual Showcase At Victory Parade Khankendi (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. A military parade
dedicated to the third anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the
second Karabakh war was held in Khankendi city, Trend reports.
A stand made of license plates of military vehicles taken as
trophies from Armenian illegal armed groups stationed in Azerbaijan
attracted special attention at the parade.
It is not excluded that these license plates belonged to the
cars that the separatists left behind after fleeing during the
anti-terrorist activities conducted by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces
on September 19-20.
The word "Victory" (ZƏFƏR) is engraved in large letters on the
stand.
As a reminder, Armenian license plates of vehicles taken as
trophies during the second Karabakh war were also presented at the
Victory Parade in Baku in 2021 (the first anniversary of the 44-day
second Karabakh war). The demonstration was held under the slogan
"Karabakh is Azerbaijan!".
Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the
Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on
November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The
liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second
Karabakh war.
By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated
December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in
Azerbaijan.
