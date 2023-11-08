(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. In the 42nd
session of the UNESCO General Conference, Azerbaijan secured the
position of vice-president. However, this development has been met
with disapproval from several public figures in France.
For instance, Jean-Christophe Buisson, Deputy Director at Le
Figaro Magazine, has expressed his dissatisfaction with UNESCO's
perceived failure to sufficiently condemn Azerbaijan for what he
characterizes as "violence" against Armenians in Karabakh, despite
such actions being unsubstantiated. Furthermore, another French
activist, known for their strong support of the Armenian cause, has
gone so far as to insinuate that UNESCO is unduly influenced or
even "totally corrupted" by Azerbaijan.
What tends to escape the French public advocating for Armenian
rights is the fact that such statements not only prove unproductive
but also hinder the peace-building initiatives in the South
Caucasus. If Europe, represented here by France, truly aims to
contribute to resolving the conflicts between Azerbaijan and
Armenia, it should not just abstain from international criticism of
Azerbaijan but also refrain from endorsing entirely futile
resolutions against Azerbaijan that bear no resemblance to the
actual situation in the South Caucasus.
Of course, the Armenian lobby, which knows no bounds, notably in
France, will spare no effort in attempting to damage Azerbaijan's
image, even in cases where their efforts prove unsuccessful.
Corrupt politicians and other public figures, who benefit from
Armenian support, will readily engage in such pursuits.
The ongoing negative actions undertaken by France, which harm
Azerbaijan's reputation, represent a significant diplomatic error
and geopolitical misstep. European authorities should take
immediate steps to rectify this situation and initiate a
comprehensive investigation into why Macron's policy is
consistently appears to be working against Azerbaijan's positive
image throughout Europe.
