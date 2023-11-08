(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. In the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference, Azerbaijan secured the position of vice-president. However, this development has been met with disapproval from several public figures in France.

For instance, Jean-Christophe Buisson, Deputy Director at Le Figaro Magazine, has expressed his dissatisfaction with UNESCO's perceived failure to sufficiently condemn Azerbaijan for what he characterizes as "violence" against Armenians in Karabakh, despite such actions being unsubstantiated. Furthermore, another French activist, known for their strong support of the Armenian cause, has gone so far as to insinuate that UNESCO is unduly influenced or even "totally corrupted" by Azerbaijan.

What tends to escape the French public advocating for Armenian rights is the fact that such statements not only prove unproductive but also hinder the peace-building initiatives in the South Caucasus. If Europe, represented here by France, truly aims to contribute to resolving the conflicts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, it should not just abstain from international criticism of Azerbaijan but also refrain from endorsing entirely futile resolutions against Azerbaijan that bear no resemblance to the actual situation in the South Caucasus.

Of course, the Armenian lobby, which knows no bounds, notably in France, will spare no effort in attempting to damage Azerbaijan's image, even in cases where their efforts prove unsuccessful. Corrupt politicians and other public figures, who benefit from Armenian support, will readily engage in such pursuits.

The ongoing negative actions undertaken by France, which harm Azerbaijan's reputation, represent a significant diplomatic error and geopolitical misstep. European authorities should take immediate steps to rectify this situation and initiate a comprehensive investigation into why Macron's policy is consistently appears to be working against Azerbaijan's positive image throughout Europe.