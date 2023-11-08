Man Explodes On While Grazing Cattle In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Shyroka Balka, in the Kherson region, a man grazing cattle exploded on a mine and was hospitalized.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"A man was injured in Shyroka Balka because of a mine left by the Russians," the report says.
As noted, the 41-year-old man stumbled upon the explosives while grazing cattle. As a result of the detonation, he received an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg.
The victim was hospitalized. He is being provided with the necessary medical care.
As reported, a farmer was killed in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region. During field work, he hit an enemy mine.
