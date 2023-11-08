Ukrainian Parliament Extends Martial Law, General Mobilization

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has adopted laws approving presidential decrees to extend martial law and a general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days from November 16, until February 14, 2024.

Holos Party MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

He specified that 329 lawmakers had voted for Bill No. 10211 to extend martial law in Ukraine and 322 MPs had supported Bill No. 10212 to extend a general mobilization in the country.

Photo: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Telegram

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. On the same day, martial law was introduced in the country and a general mobilization was announced until March 26.

Subsequently, the period of martial law and a general mobilization was extended by the parliament until April 25, May 25, August 23, November 21, 2022, as well as until February 19, May 20, August 18, and November 15, 2023.