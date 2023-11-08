Ministry Of Foreign Affairs: New Permission To Evacuate Ukrainians From Gaza Received

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is working on the evacuation of citizens from the Gaza Strip on November 8 and 9 and has received permission to depart a new number of Ukrainians.

Oleh Nikolenko, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"We are working on the evacuation of Ukrainians on November 8 and 9. We have received permission to depart for a new number of citizens. Taking into account the limited capacity of the Rafah checkpoint, the evacuation is carried out exclusively within the limits of the lists of foreigners agreed by the involved local authorities," he noted.

The spokesperson informed that the first group of Ukrainian citizens who crossed the border on Wednesday is preparing to fly to one of Ukraine's neighboring countries, and noted that the issue of evacuating Ukrainians from Gaza is under the personal control of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

As Ukrinform reported, on Wednesday Ukraine successfully evacuated the first group of 43 Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip.