Armenia Buying Anti-Drone System From India

Armenia is purchasing an anti-drone system from India. This is
after Armenia has already imported rocket launchers and missiles
from the country.
According to Azernews , India's first AI-powered
anti-drone system is called Indrajaal.
The Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) has been inducted
into the Indian Army. The Pinaka MBRL is said to be cheaper than
other systems.
Zen Anti-Drone System (ZADS) is a multi-layer, multi-sensor
architecture that detects, classifies, and tracks drones. It uses
passive surveillance, camera sensors, and jamming to neutralise the
threat.
ZADS is a Counter Unmanned Aerial System (CUAS). It consists of
an RF Based Drone detector (RFDD). RF drone detection uses radio
frequency (RF) sensors that passively listen and monitor 70 MHz to
6 GHz frequencies for transmissions of the communication link
between the drone and the pilot.
Zen Technologies secured an INR1.55 billion (USD19.5 million)
order from the IAF for its C-UAS.
