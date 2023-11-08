Defense Ministry's Military Personnel Pay Visit To Second Alley Of Martyrs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the occasion of the 3rd anniversary of 8 November – Victory Day, military personnel of the Ministry of Defense visited the Second Alley of Shehids (Martyrs), Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

"The memory of sons of the Motherland, who became Shehids in the battles for the restoration of independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the liberation of our historical lands from occupation, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by the military orchestra was performed.

As part of the visit, flowers were laid on the graves of Shehids and prayers were made for their souls," the Defense Ministry said.

