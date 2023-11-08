Defense Ministry's Military Personnel Pay Visit To Second Alley Of Martyrs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the occasion of the 3rd anniversary of 8 November – Victory
Day, military personnel of the Ministry of Defense visited the
Second Alley of Shehids (Martyrs), Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
"The memory of sons of the Motherland, who became Shehids in the
battles for the restoration of independence and territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan, the liberation of our historical lands
from occupation, was honored with observing a minute of silence.
The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by
the military orchestra was performed.
As part of the visit, flowers were laid on the graves of Shehids
and prayers were made for their souls," the Defense Ministry
said.
MENAFN08112023000195011045ID1107393841
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.