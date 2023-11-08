President: It Is Historic Event That Second Garabagh War Ended With Complete Victory Of Azerbaijani State

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Three years ago, the city of Shusha, the crown jewel of
Garabagh, was liberated from the occupiers. A day later, the enemy
army surrendered and waved the white flag. Thus, the Second
Garabagh War resulted in the complete victory of the Azerbaijani
state. This is a historic event,” Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev said in a speech at a military parade held in the city of
Khankendi on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, Azernews
reports.
“For many years during the occupation, the people of Azerbaijan
worked hard for our lands to be freed from the invaders as soon as
possible. We brought this holy day closer every day and every hour
with our hard work,” the president underlined.
