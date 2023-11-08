Nikkei index drops by over 1 percent

(MENAFN) The Japanese Nikkei index experienced a decline of more than one percent on Tuesday, signaling an end to a four-session winning streak. Investors seized the opportunity to sell stocks and lock in profits following a series of significant gains. Additionally, a surge in US Treasury bond yields in the previous session prompted a notable shift in market sentiment.



The Nikkei index closed down by 1.34 percent, settling at 32,271.82 points. It's worth noting that the index had achieved its highest closing level in over a month just in the prior session, marking a remarkable ascent of 6.5 percent over the span of four sessions.



Furthermore, the broader Topix index followed a similar trajectory, closing 1.17 percent lower at 2,332.91 points. The trigger for these developments was a rise in US Treasury yields in the preceding session, raising concerns among investors. These concerns stemmed from the significant volume of bids for securities and bonds scheduled for the week, which could potentially determine whether there exists ample demand for US government debt to effectively drive down interest rates once more.



This turn of events emphasizes the delicate balance within the financial markets, as investors recalibrate their strategies in response to factors like profit-taking and fluctuations in the global bond market. The Nikkei's recent surge and subsequent pullback reflect the ongoing dynamics influencing market sentiment and investment decisions.

