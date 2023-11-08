Qatari Amir, Dutch PM Discuss Efforts To Reach Ceasefire In Gaza

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani held talks Wednesday with visiting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza Strip and delivery of humanitarian aid for the Palestinians. The two leaders also discussed regional and international efforts to put an end to the aggression on Gaza, the Amiri Diwan said in a statement. Sheikh Tamim and Rutte talked about a host of issues of mutual interest, it added. (end) sss

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.