Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3121922 KUALA LUMPUR -- An earthquake of 7.2-magnitude hit (Teba) province South Eastern Maluku Island located East of Indonesia, no threats of tsunami, material damage or loss of lives were reported.

3121927 RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation forces arrested 65 Palestinians in the West Bank, including two journalists, said a Palestinian source.

3121930 LONDON -- UK Labor Frontbenchers MP Imran Hussain announced his resignation from his position in the shadow government in protest against the position of the Labor Party leadership on the issue of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. (end)

