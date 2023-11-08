Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3121922 KUALA LUMPUR -- An earthquake of 7.2-magnitude hit (Teba) province South Eastern Maluku Island located East of Indonesia, no threats of tsunami, material damage or loss of lives were reported.
3121927 RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation forces arrested 65 Palestinians in the West Bank, including two journalists, said a Palestinian source.
3121930 LONDON -- UK Labor Frontbenchers MP Imran Hussain announced his resignation from his position in the shadow government in protest against the position of the Labor Party leadership on the issue of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. (end)
aa
MENAFN08112023000071011013ID1107393809
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.