Iran to provide Gaza with humanitarian aid through Egypt

(MENAFN) Iran has expressed its willingness to provide humanitarian assistance to the Gaza population via Egypt, in response to the severe humanitarian crisis resulting from the Israeli military campaign in the Palestinian enclave.



This declaration came during a telephone conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry. The two ministers discussed the latest developments in Palestine on Monday evening.



Amir Abdollahian emphasized the significance of continued dialogue between Iran and Egypt as two influential Islamic nations in bringing an end to the ongoing crisis in Palestine, particularly concerning Israel's aggressive actions against civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, as reported by the Iranian foreign ministry.



The Iranian foreign minister also pointed out the importance of the upcoming summit of Islamic countries in Riyadh and expressed Tehran's readiness to maintain consultations with Cairo.



Amir Abdollahian confirmed that the Iranian Red Crescent Society is prepared to send humanitarian aid to Gaza through Egypt.



Simultaneously, the Egyptian foreign minister highlighted Egypt's efforts to dispatch international humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza and commended the positions taken by Arab and Islamic countries, as well as the Islamic Republic of Iran, in their collective endeavors in this regard.

