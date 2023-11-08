Uber estimates robust holiday season profits

(MENAFN) Ride-hailing behemoth Uber is anticipating a more robust profit margin than analysts had initially expected, buoyed by robust holiday season demand. This promising outlook follows a period of growth deceleration between July and September, primarily attributed to accounting adjustments made by the company. Alterations in the revenue calculation system impacted Uber's core businesses, which involve passenger and food delivery services, resulting in an eight-percentage-point decrease in third-quarter revenues, falling short of market expectations.



Uber has been navigating a fiercely competitive landscape, particularly with rival Lyft, which had strategically lowered service prices to entice customers amid concerns about declining shared transportation demand exacerbated by continued inflation. However, Uber's CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, expressed optimism regarding the company's performance. He noted that consumer demand for their platform remained strong as they entered the most demanding season of the year.



Khosrowshahi further highlighted that this favorable trend continued into the fourth quarter, with October witnessing record-breaking levels of total trips and reservations. This uptick can be attributed to surging demand for both transportation and delivery services, reflecting a promising outlook for Uber.



Uber's optimism for the future is reinforced by its projection of fourth-quarter adjusted core earnings, a pivotal profitability metric. The company anticipates these earnings to range between USD1.18 billion and USD1.24 billion, surpassing prior estimates of USD1.15 billion. This forecast underscores Uber's resilience and adaptability in a dynamic and competitive market, as it continues to navigate challenges and seek avenues for growth and profitability.

MENAFN08112023000045015682ID1107393799