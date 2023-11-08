Japan: G7 to continue its support for Ukraine despite Israel-hamas conflict

(MENAFN) The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas will not have any impact on the G7's support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russia, as affirmed by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa. This information has been reported by a UK-based news agency.



"Our commitment to continue strict sanctions against Russia and strong support for Ukraine has not wavered at all, even as the situation in the Middle East intensifies," the minister stated.



Furthermore, she mentioned that the G7 was in the process of organizing a virtual meeting with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, which is scheduled to take place during the Tokyo meeting.



It's worth noting that G7 member nations had imposed more stringent sanctions on Russia following Moscow's extensive invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky had participated in the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima back in May.



During the meeting in Tokyo set for November 7-8, the Group of Seven will also engage in deliberations concerning additional support measures for Ukraine.

