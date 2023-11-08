Drone Defense System Market Outlook, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Share, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Drone Defense System Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Drone Defense System Market is valued approximately USD 3.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 64.64% over the forecast period 2020-2027 . Drones have seen technological breakthroughs that give them with destruction capabilities. These drones will now be able to be launched by the military with deadly accuracy, wreaking havoc on enemy territory. The highly sophisticated and cutting edge video cameras, precision techniques and robust stealth operation capabilities are what make them a effective tool in warfare. The market is driven by growing security breach events around the world, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Drone Detection Mandates. The growth of the global drone defense system market is mainly driven by increasing concerns about possible drone safety threats; more use of anti-drone technology has been made to neutralize drones. Moreover, the tremendous increase in military and defense spending will further fuel growth in the global market for anti-drones.

For instance, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), overall world military spending increased to USD 1,822 billion in 2018, reflecting an increase of 2.6 per cent from 2017.,. The United States, China, Saudi Arabia, India and France were the five highest spenders in 2018, accounting for 60 percent of global military spending together. However, Drones susceptibility to hacking, hijacking, spoofing, and cloud attacks would restrain the growth of market.

The regional analysis of Global Drone Defense System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing by volume and by value. The growth of this market is due to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Drone Detection Mandates. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Growing security breach events around the world would create lucrative growth prospects for the Drone Defense System Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thales Group

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Leonardo S.P.A.

Kelvin Hughes Limited

Precision Hawk

Dedrone, Inc.

Droneshield

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Dronelabs LLC

Rinicom Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Drone Mounting

Ground Station

By Technology:

Identification & Detection

Countermeasures

By End user:

Military

Commercial

Homeland Security

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

