Root Beer Market Analysis By Advanced Technology, Trends And Latest Research Report Till 2032

Global Root Beer Market is valued approximately USD 696.75 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.50 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Root beer is a classic North American beverage produced from the root bark of the sassafras tree. The drink is gaining popularity around the world due to its distinct flavour and low alcohol content.. Sassafras root bark, wintergreen leaf, honey or sugar, molasses, vanilla extract, and water are all common ingredients in non-alcoholic root beer. Black cherry bark, sassafras, vanilla, wintergreen, sweet birch, cinnamon, acacia, anise, nutmeg, licorice root, and caramel are some of the most popular root beer tastes. It also has a number of health benefits. The expanding demand for non-alcoholic beverages, the growing popularity of root beer among millennials, and the worldwide foodservice market are all driving the market .. However, rising Anti-alcohol campaigns and rising aging population impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Root Beer Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America accounted for largest market share.. In North America, the United States is the top consumer of root beer. Soft root beer is a popular beverage in the United States. The demand for hard root beer in the region is being driven by a growing customer preference for low-alcohol beverages with distinct flavours. Hard root beers typically have an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 5 to 6%.

The United States is the world's greatest consumer of root beer. Because it was historically brewed from the root bark of the sassafras tree, which is mostly grown in the United States, this drink is a native of the United States. During the early nineteenth century in the United States, this non-alcoholic beverage became popular. From 2022 to 2028, the European regional market is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Germany and the United Kingdom, for example, have high consumption relative to other countries in the region. Root beer demand is being driven by a growing customer preference for nutritious meals and beverages as a result of increased health and wellness awareness. When compared to other soft drinks on the market, it is thought to be healthier. The region is home to the most health-conscious people in the planet.

Major market player included in this report are:



Keurig Dr. Pepper

Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC.

Blitz-Weinhard Brewing Co.

Dad's Root Beer

Sprecher Brewing Co. Inc.

The Berghoff

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks

Whole Foods Market IP, L.P.

Warped Wing Soda Co Stewart's Restaurants, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Alcoholic

Non-alcoholic

By Type:

Conventional

Diet

By Distribution Channel:

On-trade

Off-trade

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

