Gluten-Free Bakery Market Trends Analysis, Surprising Growth, Industry Opportunities And Strategies Till 2032

Global Gluten-Free Bakery Market is valued at approximately $$ in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Gluten-free bakery refers to baked goods that are free of gluten, a protein found in many cereal grains like wheat and barley. With the rising prevalence of celiac disease in the global population, consumers are increasingly preferring a gluten-free diet. Because of the convenience that gluten-free products provide, bread products, snacks, and cookies are becoming increasingly popular. As a result, fact factors like these are expected to drive the market in question. Gluten-free bakery products are expected to gain traction over the forecast period, as consumers remain adamant about having a variety of eating experiences and are unlikely to give up. The Celiac Disease Foundation estimates that 1.4 percent of people worldwide have celiac disease based on blood tests and 0.7 percent based on biopsy results. The genetic component of celiac disease is very strong.

Almost one-third of the American population carries the gene variant that causes celiac disease. Celiac disease is becoming more common in European countries as well. Celiac disease patients follow a strict gluten-free diet, which is said to help them feel better. This population is expected to propel market growth even further. Furthermore, the market growth is being influenced by innovative product launches, and raising awareness about the health benefits of gluten-free eatables are expected to boost the market growth. For instance, Bob's Red Mill launched a new Oat Cracker line in April 2021. The gluten-free crackers are made with whole grain oats, almonds, flaxseeds, brown rice, and quinoa, and are plant-based and Non-GMO Project verified. Similarly, Dr. Schar announced a new partnership with Panista, a gluten-free bakery in Germany and Austria, in August 2020, which will see the global gluten-free leader partner with the online bakery to complement its wide range of freshly baked free-from bread. Furthermore, rising awareness of the negative effects of gluten and the advantages of consuming gluten-free products will boost the market growth in this region.

The key regions considered for the global Gluten-Free Bakery market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The gluten-free bakery products market is dominated by North America. Because of the rising prevalence of celiac disease and the growing population. The key players' increased focus on gluten-free bakery product innovation will create even more growth and expansion opportunities in this region. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. This is due to the huge potential for manufacturers to set up manufacturing units here due to low labor costs and plentiful raw materials.

Major market players included in this report are:



Amy's Kitchen, Inc.

Bobs Red Mill

Boulder Brands, Inc.

Dr. Schar

Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC

General Mills, Inc.

Genius Foods

Kraft Heinz Company

Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Hero Group AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Bread

Cookies

Snacks

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Stores

Online Channels

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

