Military Robots Market Share, Analysis, Size, Prominent Players, And Forecast 2032

Global Military Robots Market is valued approximately at USD 21.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.92% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Military robots act as an alternative to human soldiers and are capable of managing a broader range of military combat operations, such as search & rescue, mine clearance, transportation, targeting and others. For example, breaching enemy obstacles can be carried out by remote-controlled vehicles, which is a risk to soldiers life. Military robots are deployed in dangerous areas to analyze the situation in real-time accident scene.

These robots are available in different sizes and shapes, depending on the requirement and application. The growing demand of advanced monitoring, targeting, and intelligence gathering mechanisms in military drives the market growth. The government investment in military and defense will further increase the demand of military robots market. For instance as per statista, the United States spend around USD 466.76 billions on its millitary in 2000 and the figure is increased by USD 718.69 billion millitary spending in 2019. Also, countries like the US and Russia which have strong military power, have modernized their armed forces and deployed weapons using robotics, which in result increase the demand for military robots. According to Artificial Intelligence and National Security, in 2008 Russian defense modernization agenda aims at robotizing 30% of its military equipment by 2025. As per Congressional Research Service, in 2018, Russia developed Uran-9 a smaller robotic tank with a 30mm Shipunov 2A72 automatic cannon, four Igla-V surface-to-air missiles, four ready-to-launch 9M120-1 Ataka (Spiral-2) ATGMs, and a 7.62mm Kalashnikov PKT/PKTM machine gun. Thus, rising deployment of robots and decline in casualties due to replacement of soldiers with robots will accelerate the demand of market. Whereas, high cost of the robots and stringent technology-sharing regulations are the major factor restraining the growth of global Military Robots market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Military Robots market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing demands of military robot by military due to rapid advancements and adoption of military technologies in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Qinetiq

Endeavor Robotics (iRobot)

Cobham PLC

General Dynamics Corporation

Elbit Systems LTD.

Israel Aerospace Industries LTD.

Aerovironment, Inc.

Thales Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Platform:

Land Robots

Marine Robots

Airborne Robots

by Application:

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Search and Rescue

Combat Support

Transportation

EOD

Mine clearance

Firefighting

Others

By Mode of Operation:

Human operated

Autonomous

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

