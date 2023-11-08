Folic Acid Market To Observe Surprising Growth Of Business Outlook And Regional Overview To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Folic Acid Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Global Folic Acid Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.11% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Folic acid, often known as vitamin B9, is a water-soluble vitamin. Because the human body is unable to produce folic acid, it must be obtained through health supplements and pills. Its ingestion aids in the division of tissues required for optimal physiological functioning. Its therapeutic characteristics make it useful in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries. The worldwide folic acid market is growing due to the increased demand for mineral-rich prepared meals. The market growth is driven by increase in the prevalence of folic acid deficiencies and rise in demand for dietary supplements. As per Statista, the North American dietary supplement industry rose from USD 42.6 billion to USD 50.7 billion between 2018 and 2020. By 2026, the market is expected to have grown to almost USD 72 billion. In 2026, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to be around USD 20 billion less than the North American market. Europe is the smallest market of the regions represented here, and it is anticipated to remain such. However, constant rise in the prices and tightening of supply-demand chain impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Folic Acid Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is leading the global market owing to an increase in the prevalence of folic acid deficiencies coupled with rise in demand for dietary supplements. However, North America is expected to be the fastest growing region due to increasing demand for prenatal vitamin supplements would create lucrative growth prospects for the Folic Acid Market across North America region.

Major market players included in this report are:



DSM NV

Nantong Changhai Food Additive Co. Ltd

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Jiangxi Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Xinjiang Wujiaqu Xingnong Cycle Chemical Co. Ltd

BASF SE

Medicamen Biotech Ltd

Xinfa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Zydus Pharmaceuticals Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

