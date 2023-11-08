Weight Management Market Report 2023 Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation And Forecasts Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Weight Management Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Global Weight Management Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Weight Management Market is valued approximately USD 132.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.7 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

A weight management plan is not just a quick fix or a fast way to lose weight. Instead, it provides patients with the tools they need to lose weight, eat the right foods, and maintain their healthy weight long-term. There are many different diseases and health conditions that can affect the body when the person is overweight. Some of these diseases and health conditions include sleep apnea, high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, heart disease, stroke, osteoarthritis, and other negative health conditions. Losing weight is one of the easiest ways to improve health.

The enhancement in market growth is mainly due to increase in consciousness amongst people including the rising volumes of bariatric surgeries, rapid adoption of online weight loss & management programs, growth in disposable income levels in developing countries, increasing government initiatives for creating awareness about weight management, and growing cases of obesity due to sedentary lifestyles. The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies an adult as overweight if they have a body mass index (BMI) greater than or equal to 25, and obese if they have a BMI greater than or equal to 30. It is estimated that around two billion people are overweight in which 39% are adults . The availability of a wide range of products in different forms including Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverages, bars, gels, and powders is projected to drive the market. However, high cost associated with low calorie diets and weight loss service impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Weight Management Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest market size in weight loss and weight management market during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing incidence of obesity and chronic diseases, rising awareness about nutrition and healthy lifestyles, growing number of fitness centers, and rising disposable income are the major factors supporting the growth of the weight loss and weight management market in this region.

Due to the increasing obese population, rise in disposable income, increase in the number of diabetics, growing awareness on personal well-being, sedentary lifestyles, and the low cost of bariatric surgeries Asia pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region

Major market player included in this report are:



Herbalife International, Inc.

NutriSystem, Inc.

Weight Watchers International, Inc.

Brunswick Corp.

Life extension

Ethicon US, LLC: Ethicon Endo -surgery Inc.

Apollo Endo-Surgery, Inc.

Kellogg Company Technogym

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Function:

Diet

Fitness equipment

Surgical equipment

Services

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

