Water-Soluble Flavors Market 2023 Industry Demand, Competitive Outlook And Consumption Status Till 2032

Global Water-Soluble Flavors Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032.

Water soluble refers to type of flavor that dissolves in water. Also, these flavors are soluble in propylene glycol, and other mediums which do not belong to oils. Generally used water soluble flavors are almond, anise, celery, cassia or cinnamon, clove, lemon, nutmeg, orange, rosemary, savory, basil, sweet marjoram, thyme, and wintergreen among others. These flavors are widely used as flavoring agents in food & beverages industry. Rising demand for organic food & beverages products and increasing end use applications of flavor and fragrance as well as product innovations from leading market players are driving demand for Water Soluble Flavors. For instance, according to Statista - In 2019, the global flavor and fragrance market was estimated at USD 4.50 billion, and this number is projected to increase to USD 5.4 billion by 2025. Furthermore, in June 2021, Wixon Inc., launched its new flavoring product named FlavorFresh SR. This new flavor is more cost-effective than traditional flavors and water-soluble as well. Also, growing demand for clean label ingredients and rising number of health consciousness individuals are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing costs associated with water soluble flavours and availability of flavours impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Water-Soluble Flavors Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing demand for organic food & beverages and increasing number of fitness conscious persons in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing food and beverages sector and increasing penetration of leading market players in the region ,would create lucrative growth prospects for the Water-Soluble Flavors Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:



Bickford Flavors

Flavor West Manufacturing

Natures Flavors, Inc.

Capella Flavors, Inc.

Prinova Group LLC,

MSK Ingredients

Amoretti Pvt Ltd

Dohler GmbH

Synergy Flavors Flavor Solutions Inc.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Conventional Water-Soluble Flavors

Organic Water-Soluble Flavors

By Application

Food & Beverage

Pet Food

Pharmaceutical

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

