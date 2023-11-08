Coffee Pods And Capsules Market Business Strategies, Development Factors And Massive Demand By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.72% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

A coffee pod, generally known as a single-serve coffee jar, is a technique of brewing coffee for a single or double serving. Coffee pods come in a variety of forms, including paper coffee pods, K-cups, and T-discs. Customers can use the appropriate coffee quantity, whether in pods or capsules, and the machine will create the coffee for them effortlessly. The market is driven by key supporting factors such as growth in the number of specialty coffee shops and expansion of retail market. According to Statista, in 2020, the retail sales value of cafes in France was 1.33 billion euros. Coffee shops, on the other hand, generated roughly 295 million euros in retail sales in the same year. Furthermore, rapid launches of coffee centers across the world propel the market opportunities in the coming years. For instance, Lavazza, one of the region's leading coffee producers, introduced a line of compostable one-cup pods in 2019. Its biodegradable coffee pods degrade in six months with no difference in price, allowing customers to dispose of their capsules easily. However, environmental impact of disposal of coffee pods impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is leading the market share globally owing to rise in the demand for specialty coffees and single-serve methods and increase in the number of private players in the region. However, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region due to increase in demand for ready-to-drink coffee and introduction of new flavors in coffee, boosting the market growth.

Major market players included in this report are:



Nestle SA

The Kraft Heinz Company

Luigi Lavazza SpA

Inspire Brands Inc. (DUNKIN' BRANDS)

Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC

Starbucks Corporation

Strauss Group

Gloria Jean's Coffees

Coffeeza JAB Holding Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Pods

Capsules

By Distribution Channel:

On Trade

Off Trade

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

