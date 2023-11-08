Edge AI Hardware Market Trends And Challenges 2023 Industry Demand, Size, Share And Forecast Report Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global edge AI hardware market was value at ~$6.85 billion in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of ~18.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

An Edge Al device is an advanced form of system that processes and powers artificial intelligence-based robots and devices. Data processing is possible in this equipment by integrating artificial intelligence into it and improving its performance. In this case, cloud computing is not necessary. The device makes decisions on its own based on these factors. By using edge AI services, companies can move the workflow to the device, which reduces traveling time, supporting them in analyzing the data in less time or in real-time.

Factors Affecting the Global Edge Al Device Market



Growth is being driven by companies such as automotive and consumer electronics likely to embrace edge AI hardware and AI coprocessors for edge computing.

A growing number of edge devices with low latency also boosts the market growth.

The global edge AI hardware industry is severely restricted by several factors, such as power consumption and size. Artificial intelligence products and services are expected to rise in demand and adoption, creating lucrative opportunities for the market.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Edge Al Hardware Market



Covid-19 has caused considerable damage to the semiconductor and electronics industries. Due to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, businesses and factories across the world have closed. In addition, the partial or complete blockage of supply chains has posed challenges for manufacturers to reach their customers.

A pandemic of Covid-19 is affecting the economy and society globally. In addition to affecting the business globally, this outbreak has a growing impact every day. Stock markets are experiencing a crisis that is causing uncertainty and causing business confidence to fall. Supply chains are slowing down rapidly, and customers have more panic.

Shutting down manufacturing units has caused severe losses in business and revenue for Asian and European countries under lockdown. In addition to the impact of the Covid-19 disease, the industry operations of production and manufacturing industries are also adversely affected. Furthermore, the Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected the electronics sector, as production facilities have stalled, which, in turn, has increased demand for electronic and semiconductor products. Its major impact includes an interruption in manufacturing throughout Europe and an interruption in Chinese parts exports, which may hinder the market growth.

Regional Outlook: The Global Edge Al Hardware Market

Due to the growing need for faster device processing, network congestion, and the rapid rise in edge AI adoption in the US and Canada, North America is predicted to dominate the edge AI hardware market share during the forecast period.

Consumer electronics and smart home applications use artificial intelligence, which drives the growth of this market. A strong technical base and rising government funding are driving this region's market. In Asia-Pacific, there are major manufacturers and exporters of semiconductors, which may provide opportunities for the market to increase its growth.

Key Player: The Global Edge Al Hardware Market

The prominent key players in the global edge Al hardware market are:



Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung)

Intel Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

MediaTek Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Aim of the Report: The Global Edge Al Hardware Market

The global edge Al hardware market is segmented on the basis of Device Type, End-User, Component, Process, and Region.

Segmentation based on Device Type



Smartphones

Cameras

Robots

Wearables

Smart Speaker Other

Segmentation based on End-User



Consumer Electronics

Smart Home

Automotive

Government

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Industrial

Construction Others

Segmentation based on Component



Processor

CPU

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

Others

Memory

Sensor Others

Segmentation based on Process



Training Inference

Segmentation based on Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina Rest of South America

