Flavor Oils Market Size (Volume And Value), Industry Share, Emerging Demand And Growth Factor Till 2032

Global Flavor Oils Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032.

Flavor Oils are additives which used for adding flavor and aroma into Food & beverages and personal care products. In personal care industry these oils are used in different products like lip balms, lipsticks, and glosses among others. Whereas, in Food & beverages industry these oils are used for flavoring of various food products like carbonated drinks, Candies, Soft drinks , Chocolates, and liquors among others. Growing Organic cosmetics and personal care industry and rising consumption of flavoring oils as well as increasing application of flavoring oils in Food & beverages industry are driving the growth of Flavoring Oils Market.

For instance, according to Statista - In 2019, the global market value of natural and organic skin care products was estimated at USD 4.75 billion and as per projection the market is estimated to reach to USD 7.2 billion by 2024. Furthermore, as per Statista - In 2020, food flavors market in Latin America was estimated at USD 1.24 million, and it is projected to reach to USD 1.55 million by 2025. Moreover, in July 2021, VedaOils launched a new range of food Flavor Oils. These new oils are food grade and intended for application in food products such as bakery items, ice creams, desserts, chocolates, and candies etc. Also, Growing demand for flavor oil-based products and rapid urbanization & increasing disposable income are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, high extraction cost of flavoring oils impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Flavor Oils Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing adoption of plant-based food and beverages products and rising consumer inclination towards natural personal care products in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing penetration of global personal care brands and growing trend of online retailing in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Flavor Oils Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:



Natures Flavors, Inc

Natural Sourcing, LLC

Newport Flavors and Fragrances

LorAnn Oils, Inc.

Rustic Escentuals, LLC

Flavor & Extract Manufacturers Assoc.

Flavor Materials International

Flavor Dynamics, Inc.

Gold Cost Ingredients, Inc. KATO Flavors & Fragrance

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Nature:

Organic flavor oils

Conventional flavor oils

By Application:

Food and beverages Industry

Cosmetic and Personal Care Industry

Lip Balms

Lipsticks

Massage Oils

Body Butter

Waxes

Creams

Lotions

Soap and Shower Gels

Others (Conditioners, shampoo)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

