Automotive Diagnostics Market Growth, Size, Share, Business Prospects And Industry Updates With Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global automotive diagnostics market was valued at more than $40 billion in 2020. It is forecast that the market size will grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

A car diagnostic is an assessment of the vehicle's condition to determine if its components and engine are working properly. Vehicle diagnostics entail the use of numerous hardware components and software configurations that provide precise information about the component or vehicle part that is being diagnosed. In addition to detecting problems with the fuel injector, airflow and coolant, ignition coils, throttle, and other components of a vehicle, a diagnostic system designed specifically for it will also provide information about the problems with the transmission and exhaust systems. Vehicle diagnostic tools diagnose problems with an engine or other parts of the vehicle using specialized software, sensors, and microchips. Vehicle service providers have developed, with the advance of technology, onboard and offboard diagnostic systems that provide information about the defective part installed in a vehicle.

Factors Affecting the Global Automotive Diagnostic Market



To drive the global automotive diagnostics market, the automotive industry is growing, the deployment of IoT-based technology increases and safety features in vehicles are becoming more prevalent.

In addition to high implementation costs, complicated configurations, frequent software-related issues, and the requirement for extensive maintenance, certain factors of automotive software contribute to creating a negative impact on the industry, thereby hindering the market's growth. During the forecast period, the global automotive diagnostic market will be fueled by factors such as the development of semi-autonomous & autonomous vehicles, and the arrival of multifunctional systems.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Automotive Diagnostics Market



Covid-19 has presented unparalleled challenges in economics, humanitarianism, and healthcare.

Consequently, individuals have become more careless in their travel, consumer behavior, and working style.

A lack of transportation was a major factor that slowed down demand and supply chains for numerous products caused by the pandemic, which quickly spread across the globe.

Electric cars are becoming more popular, which in turn should drive automotive diagnostics market growth. In recent years, many advanced technology manufacturers have undertaken a range of development strategies, including agreement signings, expansions, product launches, and product developments.

Regional Analysis: The Global Automotive Diagnostics Market



During the forecast period, markets in the Asia Pacific, such as India and Southeast Asia, are expected to witness rising auto sales, thus boosting the market for vehicle diagnostics systems. China, Japan, and other countries in the Asia Pacific region made up the majority of the global vehicle diagnostics system market, owing to their production volumes and low manufacturing and labor costs. In addition, the availability of inexpensive labor and raw materials in the region, paired with the presence of several local manufacturers, is expected to propel the market in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Key Players: The Global Automotive Diagnostic Market

The market research report on the global automotive diagnostics market profiles the following companies:



BMW

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Harman International

MAGNA International

Pioneer Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Snap-On Inc. Vector Informatik

Segmentation Analysis: The Automotive Diagnostic Market

Automotive diagnostics can be broken down into Types, Devices, Applications, and Regions.

Segmentation based on Type



On-board Off-board

Segmentation based on Device



Hand-held Tools

Mobile-based Tools

PC-based Tools Others

Segmentation based on Vehicle Type



Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Electric Vehicles

Segmentation based on Region



Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe The Middle East and Africa

