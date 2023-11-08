Cereal Flakes Market Report Overview, Industry Top Players, Size And Growth Factor (2023-2032)

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Cereal Flakes Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

The Cereal Flakes are made with different types of whole-grain such as maize, wheat, barley, rice, and oats. The making of cereal flakes involves different steps such as preprocessing, mixing, cooking, delumping, drying, cooling, and tempering, flaking, toasting, and packaging among others. The growing demand for convenience food products and rising concerns towards a healthy lifestyle as well as recent product innovations from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista - as of 2022, revenue of worldwide Convenience Food market is estimated at USD 56.22 billion, and this amount is projected to grow annually by 10.17% between 2022 and 2027 to reach to USD 91.24 billion by end of 2027.

Furthermore, in April 2021, Kellog Co. introduced its first of its kind dipped cereal in the United States. The company unveiled Special K Dipped Chocolatey Almond Cereal. The new multigrain flakes are made with whole grain wheat and rice dipped in a chocolatey shell, cocoa-dusted flakes, and sliced almonds. Also, growing demand for ready to eat products and rising adoption of online food services platforms are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, volatile cost of raw materials and diabetic population impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Cereal Flakes Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of organic food products and rising prevalence of obesity in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing adoption of ready to eat food products and increasing penetration of online food services platforms in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cereal Flakes Market across the Asia Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Conventional Cereal Flakes

Ready-to-eat Cereal Flakes

Type

Wheat

Maize

Barley

Oats

Rice

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Store

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

