Biden-Xi Meeting: Better China-US Ties Benefit Global Markets

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Positive developments in the China-US relationship, as highlighted by Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng, could herald a promising era for global financial markets.

Recent meetings“have sent out positive signals and raised the expectations of the international community on the improvement of China-US relations,” Han has said.

They come ahead of a highly anticipated meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden next week, which could signify a potential thaw in tensions, presenting myriad advantages for the interconnected world of finance.

To begin with, improved diplomatic relations between the two economic powerhouses would contribute to enhanced market stability.

The China-US trade tensions that have characterized recent years have often resulted in market fluctuations and increased uncertainty.



Investors, sensitive to geopolitical risks, tend to react nervously to trade disputes and political tensions between major economies. A more amicable relationship can only mitigate these risks, creating an environment where markets operate with greater predictability.