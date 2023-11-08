US Navy Taps 3D Printers To Rescue Its Sub-Making Plan

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The US Navy hopes 3D printing will keep its ramped-up nuclear submarine production schedule afloat amid a budding military ship-building race with China.

Defense News reported this month that the US Navy aims to build the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) and Virginia-class attack submarines (SSN) on time by 3D printing various metal parts as standard components for installation on the new vessels.

The Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Danville, Virginia, is working to help in the transition from the US Navy's current limited use of 3D printing for small repair parts aboard ships to widespread use in its submarine-industrial base, which is scheduled to boost production to its highest level in four decades.

Defense News reports that the US Navy is collaborating with the center to establish a network of 3D printing partners and a digital order book to oversee the workload, with 28 approved plans for various submarine parts.

The US Navy aims to create a worldwide network of more than 50 locations to 3D-print metal components for new submarines, with the UK and Australia participating as part of the AUKUS alliance. It also plans to launch a digital order book in 2024 with at least 15 3D printing partners producing between 150 to 200 components, the Defense News report said.

The transition from ad hoc to mainstream use of 3D printing technology will be challenging as the US Navy seeks to achieve a submarine construction rate not seen since the 1980s. The Defense News report cites experts saying the technology needs to be advanced enough to meet high production standards, noting significant qualification and certification requirements.