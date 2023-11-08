Arup Launches Race To Transition' Asia Event Series In Hong Kong To Accelerate Collective Climate Action

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 7 November 2023 - Arup, a global sustainable development consultancy, kicks off its pre-COP28 'Race to Transition' Asia event series at CIC-Zero Carbon Park in Hong Kong. This initiative, in partnership with the Hong Kong Green Finance Association (HKGFA) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) Sustainable Business Network, is designed to unite thought leaders and industry practitioners from both the public and private sectors to expedite collective climate action and develop practical solutions to the climate crisis. The kick-off event saw more than 400 attendees, both in-person and online.







From Left to Right: (Online Guest) Dr. George Lam, BBS, JP, Chair, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) Sustainable Business Network (ESBN); Prof. Christine Loh, SBS, JP, OBE, HKUST; Mr. CF Wong, Commissioner for Climate Change, The Government of the HKSAR; Mr. Ben McQuhae, Vice President, Hong Kong Green Finance Association; Founder, Ben McQuhae & Co.

'Race to Transition' Asia event series commences as world leaders gear up for the upcoming COP28 in Dubai, where they are expected to address the alarming findings from the First Global Stocktake and take us back on track to limit global warming to 1.5C.

'The event series is our initiative to foster cross-sectoral, cross-disciplinary cooperation and drive transformative climate action. We aspire to co-create integrated solutions to our shared challenge, leveraging our expertise and commitment to sustainability to accelerate our collective transition to a net-zero future.' said Dr Andy Lee, East Asia Region Chair, Arup .







From Left to Right: James Sze, East Asia Region COO, Arup; Mr. Jim Taylor, Senior Director, Planning & Development, CLP Power Hong Kong Limited; Dr. Vincent Cheng, Fellow, Director of Climate & Sustainability Services, East Asia, Arup; Mr. Ben McQuhae, Vice President, Hong Kong Green Finance Association; Founder, Ben McQuhae & Co.; Dr Andy Lee, East Asia Region Chair, Arup; Ms. Jenny Lee, Deputy Secretary General, Hong Kong Green Finance Association; Mr. Jonathan Drew, Vice President, Hong Kong Green Finance Association; Head of Global Banking Sustainability, Asia-Pacific, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

The Hong Kong forum hosted two panel sessions, where industry leaders shared their insights on driving climate action across Asia, and scaling up corporate sustainability efforts. As more companies pledge climate action, there is an increasing need to develop effective strategies and translate high-level policies into actionable initiatives in this fast-evolving field. The consensus is that collaboration is key to integrating diverse expertise and resources, amplifying efforts, and achieving greater impacts.

Mr Wong Chuen Fai, JP, Commissioner for Climate Change, The Government of the HKSAR remarked, 'Climate change is a global agenda. Being part of the global community, Hong Kong is striving for carbon neutrality before 2050 and a 50% carbon emission reduction by 2035. The government will lead Hong Kong along the decarbonisation journey through the introduction of macro policies to decarbonise our energy supply, promote green transport and reduce waste. Businesses in Hong Kong shall play an important role in achieving our city's targets, as they have the resources, influence, and innovation necessary to drive meaningful change, as well as the responsibility to contribute to the sustainable development of the society.'

Dr George Lam, Chair of UNESCAP Sustainable Business Network said, 'Collaboration is the critical success factor in our collective fight against the climate change crisis. Our top priority is to promote and facilitate more and faster collaboration across sectors and regions. I am glad to see so many thought leaders and stakeholders gathering at the event jointly exploring and sharing ambitious and innovative solutions for a more sustainable and inclusive future for all.'

Mr Ben McQuhae, Vice President, HKGFA; Founder, Ben McQuhae & Co. added, 'As Asia's green finance hub, Hong Kong plays a pivotal role in promoting sustainable development in the region through green finance. HKGFA constantly motivates the green finance community to exchange knowledge and explore future collaboration opportunities. The 'Race to Transition' event provides a great opportunity to inspire each other towards green transformation.'

The pre-COP28 'Race to Transition' Asia event series will continue with events in Manila, Tokyo and Shanghai, exploring topics ranging from water management and sustainable architecture to circular economy.

