Shop, Play & Win At Ishopchangi's Tax Absorbmania Event At Wisma Atria In Singapore

Shop without Tax, Flying or Not. SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 November 2023 - iShopChangi is back again for its final 5 days of manic exclusives with Tax AbsorbMania at Wisma Atria! This November, step into a realm of excitement where thrilling deals, incredible prizes, and endless fun await you. Stand a chance to win fantastic prizes from the Great Whirlpool, worth over S$30,000, and limited-time-only promo codes.







Also, explore a world of GST-absorbed shopping and exclusive event deals, with savings soaring beyond 60% on beloved brands like Este Lauder, SK-II, Laneige, Samsung, and more. Whether you're a seasoned traveller or not, bid farewell to tax-related worries and revel in a guilt-free shopping spree!

Tax AbsorbMania Pop-Up Store



Date: 8 to 12 November 2023

Time: 12pm- 9pm

Venue: Wisma Atria (Outdoor, Level 2)

Explore Exclusive Pop-Up Store Highlights at Wisma Atria



Prepare to embark on an extraordinary prize-winning adventure at iShopChangi's exclusive pop-up store located in the heart of Wisma Atria.

The Great Whirlpool Game

With an enticing prize pool exceeding S$30,000, The Grand Whirlpool Game offers a heart-pounding 10-second showdown where 6 participants can seize rewards. At the pop-up store, the ultimate jackpot awaits the chance to walk away with a coveted iPhone 15 Pro! Are you up for the whirlwind challenge?

Prizes from esteemed brands like Bobbi Brown, Kinohimitsu , Gnome & Bow , Chow Tai Fook and Anker , along with Changi Pay and iShopChangi vouchers, are also up for grabs!

Complimentary Candy Floss

As a sweet treat to wrap up your tax-absorbed shopping trip, there will also be a candy floss machine available at the pop-ups. Choose from a selection of bright and colourful designs and savour a freshly-spun customised candy floss in just 60 seconds. Snap a couple of snazzy pics along their IG-worthy Rainbow Tunnels set-up as well.



iPhone 14 Social Giveaway

Let the Momo Twins- Leia and Lauren (@leialauren ) be the judge of your visual creativity the best one walks away with an iPhone 14! Simply:



Take the most creative video or photo at the pop-up store from 8-12 November



Share it on your Instagram story and tag @iShopChangi and @leialauren with the hashtag #TaxAbsorbMania

@leialauren will select and announce their favourite entry for the grand prize before the end of November



Immerse Yourself in an In-Store Tax-Absorbed Retail Spree

Dive into the AbsorbMania bonanza with these promotional codes.

Tax AbsorbMania (For Travellers and Non-Travellers)

Validity Period: 8 - 13 November 2023

New to iShopChangi customers

Description

NOTAXNOV30

Min. spend S$30, capped at S$30

Existing iShopChangi customers

Description

NOTAXNOV16

Min. spend S$16, capped at S$16

* Terms & Conditions apply. <NOTAXNOV16> is not applicable for electronics.

Here's how it works:



Visit the pop-up store from 8-12 November



Ensure you're registered for an account with iShopChangi to enjoy the complimentary pop-up store highlights: 1 free candy floss, 1 try at The Great Whirlpool

Start browsing in-store to explore the best deals and shop online! This code lets you immediately offset your online purchases by up to a generous S$30*.



Furthermore, new Changi Pay users can stack another S$10 off with a minimum spend of S$50 on iShopChangi

Event-Exclusive shopping deals

Look forward to event-exclusive deals on top of GST absorption across a wide range of categories, including beauty, tech, fashion, and liquor. Whether you're indulging in the 'Drinkers' Party' with premium Wines & Spirits or exploring the 'Beauty Buffet' for diverse beauty products, there's something for everyone. You can even elevate your style game with the 'Style Edit' fashion collection, or dive into the world of technology and gadgets in 'Tech & Gadgets'. While you're at it, discover bestsellers, all priced at S$50 and under, making it the perfect opportunity to score incredible bargains while treating yourself or finding that perfect gift.

Beauty Buffet

Dive into a beauty banquet, and discover beauty products and beloved Beauty Sets from local and international brands.

Indulge in luxurious offerings like the [Bundle of 2] SK-II Skinpower Cream 80g at S$409 (23% off) or the Dr+ Cryo Rubber With Moisturizing Hyaluronic Acid Moisturising Mask 3Pcs Set for just S$50.22 (21% off). The best yet? Cart out the exclusive Shiseido Uplifting and Firming Set at S$162.04, 44% down from the original.

Style Edit

Elegance meets a curated fashion collection with stylish handbags and home fragrances. Elevate and refine your personal style with the Gnome & Bow Musketeer Dryna Small Crossbody Sling Travel Women Handbag Detachable Pouch (Nylon Leather) - Exclusive , available at S$220.74, with a 20% discount. Stay stylish with other fashionable pieces from Pearly Lustre or cart-out bags like the Rico Mini EQ Olive Khaki from Marhen.J , which you can take home at S$92.02, boasting a 40% discount.

Enhance your home living with top picks like the Mt. Sapola Aroma Nebuliser at slashed prices of S$273, with a 15% discount.

Tech & Gadgets

Calling all tech enthusiasts! Unlock phenomenal savings on a range of electronic product , including mobile devices, smart gadgets, music players, and more. Elevate your audio experience with the Nakamichi Soundbox Lite Bluetooth Speaker With Radio FM , priced at S$63.89, complemented by a 31% discount. Looking to complete your tech arsenal from a premium brand? Get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro and pair it with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra , both at GST-absorbed prices too.

All high-tech skincare innovations? Enjoy skin-deep cleansing and nourishing with the OSIM uGlow IonCare Galvanic Facial Device that can now be yours for just S$58 after a massive 66% discount!

Drinkers Party

Raise a toast to a captivating selection of Wines & Spirits, all at competitive prices and of a diverse range catering to every palate. Savour the aged perfection of Yamazaki 12 Years Japanese Whisky at S$2,589, with 10% slashed off, or enjoy The Dalmore 12 Year Old at just S$124, with a 20% discount.

$50 and Under Hotshots

Explore exclusive must-haves priced at S$50 or less, featuring products from a vast beauty and wellness collection to tech bundles. Find deals like Iren Shizen Hot Deals Se at S$48, priced down by 56%, [Bundle] 1x Food Art SouperMum Ba Zhen Jie + 1 x Food Art SouperMum Go Beauty + 1 x Food Art SouperMum Good 9 at S$50, or the Lao Xie Zhen Premium Boiled Essence Of Chicken 7's at S$49.90 with a 31% discount.

Travel Favourites

Whether jetting off or touching down in Singapore, turn your transit into a treat with iShopChangi. Discover travel favourites such as the [eReader] Kobo Libra 2 retailing at just S$259.17, the perfect companion to pass the time with during long transits or flights.

Explore beauty favourites among travellers, including BYREDO Rose Of No Man's Land EDP , MCM Gift Set Holidays , and more that can all be yours to spritz at discounted prices.

Plan online shopping ahead and make your purchases between 30 days and 12 hours pre-flight to enjoy convenient collections at Collection Centres in every departure and arrival hall. Spend S$59 or more, and your purchases will be sent right to your doorstep in Singapore for free.

Don't miss out on this unparalleled shopping fiesta! Swing by iShopChangi's Tax AbsorbMania pop-up at Wisma Atria before it concludes on 12 November, 11pm SGT. Unearth unbeatable deals and immerse yourself in a world of savings and entertainment.

Participating brands under the following in-store experiences:



BEAUTY BUFFET:

Crystal Tomato, IDS Skincare, SK-II, The Este Lauder Companies (Jo Malone London, MAC Cosmetics, Bobbi Brown, Origins), Shiseido, Laneige, EVE LOM

STYLE EDIT:

Gnome & Bow, Chow Tai Fook, Mt

TECH & GADGETS:

Samsung, Oppo, OGAWA, OSIM, Bose, Sony, Fitbit, Ya-Man, Nintendo, Polaroid, Nakamichi, Rakuten Kobo

DRINKERS' PARTY:

Hibiki, Yamazaki, The Macallan, The Dalmore, Jack Daniel's, Glenfiddich, Dassai, Bottega Petalo, Penfolds, Choya

TRAVEL FAVOURITES:

Lotte Duty Free, The Shilla Duty Free

S$50 & UNDER HOTSHOTS:

The Este Lauder Companies, IDS Skincare, Laneige, Kinohimitsu, New Moon, Lao Xie Zhen, HoneyWorld, Anker, Sony, Larq, Food Art, VitaHealth

THE GREAT WHIRLPOOL GAME:

Changi Pay, Bobbi Brown, Kinohimitsu, Apple

Hashtag: #iShopChangi The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. iShopChangi

