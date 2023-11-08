Senoko Energy Teams Up With The Straits Times To Keep Businesses Updated On The Latest ESG News

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 November 2023 - Looking to lead the charge towards achieving net-zero emissions, Senoko Energy is collaborating with The Straits Times (ST) to inspire and empower businesses to #TakeCharge in their sustainability journeys.







With the upcoming alterations to ESG reporting regulations, it has become increasingly critical for businesses to adopt and embrace sustainability, a mission that poses significant hurdles. Businesses, especially small-medium enterprises (SMEs), might not have easy access to necessary information and resources such as financing, technology, and expertise that are required to initiate and sustain their ESG journeys.

In a partnership between Senoko Energy and ST, businesses will have the opportunity to access essential information via a monthly e-newsletter curated by ST, featuring the top 10 ESG-related news for the month. The #TakeCharge newsletter will be accessible to selected Senoko Energy's clients and up to 100 members of the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) who choose to subscribe. Additionally, selected business customers of Senoko Energy will enjoy a six-month complimentary access to ST's premium digital content worth $59.40.

The curated news in the e-newsletter will encompass key ESG trends and updates concerning regulatory shifts in ESG reporting; green financing; innovations in smart energy management; renewable energy solutions; corporate fleet electrification; carbon markets; waste management; data security and privacy; among other pertinent topics.

On the collaboration, Mr James Chong, Senior Vice President, Commercial of Senoko Energy said, 'We recognise that the constantly changing sustainability landscape and its evolving demands can appear challenging and complex for businesses to navigate and comprehend. Our partnership with The Straits Times is aimed at assisting businesses to stay closely connected to the pulse of ESG, empowering them to identify significant concerns and #TakeCharge proactively of their ESG journeys.'

Ms Eunice Shen, Chief Customer Officer, SPH Media , said: 'This collaboration with Senoko Energy shows our unwavering commitment to delivering bespoke solutions for our corporate clients. It not only showcases our capabilities in tailoring offerings to meet the diverse needs of our partners but also underscores ST's excellence in ESG reporting. We look forward to a shared journey of empowering businesses with the knowledge and information they need to thrive in an increasingly ESG-focused world.'

Mr Dennis Mark, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) , said, 'I congratulate Senoko Energy and The Straits Times on this collaboration that pioneers a vital step forward in ESG engagement. The #TakeCharge initiative, promising to enrich 100 of our members with curated, essential ESG insights, exemplifies the kind of support SMEs need to navigate the complexities of sustainability. This collaboration is more than just a resource it's a beacon guiding SMEs towards a future where sustainability is not just a goal, but a key driver for business success. We urge SMF members to take a step forward towards sustainability and future-proof their business.'

