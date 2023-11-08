Stephanie Neave: New UKRIO CEO

(MENAFN- Pressat) UK Research Integrity Office (UKRIO) is pleased to announce the appointment of its new CEO, Stephanie Neave.

Stephanie is an accomplished research leader and strategist with an extensive research portfolio and track record in supporting organisations to better design, deliver, and use research to improve policy and practice. Her considerable experience will deepen the charity's impact on the sector and continue the evolution of UKRIO.

Stephanie is currently the Head of Research and Strategy at Mission 44, a charitable foundation launched by Sir Lewis Hamilton to address systemic issues within education, employment, and youth empowerment.

Before Mission 44, Stephanie was the Head of Research and Evaluation at the national charity EngineeringUK. She also created and oversaw the research team at the Equality Challenge Unit (now Advance HE), the national body for equality and diversity in higher education.

Stephanie comments,“I am delighted to have been appointed to lead the UK Research Integrity Office as its new Chief Executive Officer. Having devoted my career to social research, I hold a keen appreciation for the mission of UKRIO, the reputation it already commands as a trusted voice in research integrity, and the enormous potential it has to reach new heights.

“As its new CEO, my focus will be to ensure UKRIO harnesses the ample opportunities and challenges on the horizon to best meet the needs of the research community, acting to champion good practice and prevent misconduct in an ever evolving and increasingly complex field.”

UKRIO is currently led by James Parry, who has served as CEO for the last fifteen years and has been the driving force behind many of the charity's successes. James will be remaining at UKRIO, moving to the role of Chief Innovation Officer where he will continue to spearhead new initiatives and innovate the charity's growing services.

Professor Sir Ian Boyd, Chair of UKRIO, says,“Today's research landscape is opening up new opportunities for societal benefit but also potential for harm. In appointing Stephanie, we will deepen the expert advice, guidance and training UKRIO provides to researchers, as well as further elevate the importance of research integrity within policy and public discourse.

“We look forward to welcoming her to the team in December and working together to advance research integrity in the UK.”