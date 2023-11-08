Intercontinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping Is Now Officially Open

(MENAFN- Pressat) The highly anticipated opening of InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping in Chiang Mai's historic district marks the first milestone in a strategic partnership between IHG Hotels & Resorts and Thailand's leading integrated lifestyle real-estate group, Asset World Corporation (AWC). Today , as the contemporary escape officially opens its door in one of northern Thailand's most enchanting destinations, travellers seeking to connect with the region's traditional cultures can look forward to rewarding stays steeped in true luxury and imbued with a sense of discovery.

When designing the conversion project from the prestigious Imperial Mae Ping Hotel, Thailand's leading design firm PIA Interior skilfully layered traditional Lanna heritage with the hotel's own storied past, resulting in welcoming and engaging spaces that honour the beloved hotel that had welcomed generations of holidaymakers over its 30-year-long history.

Guests will feel an instant connection to the site as they are greeted by melodic gong chimes – a soul-setting ritual that connects them to the story of the adjoining Wat Chang Kong, a beautifully preserved 600-year-old stupa built by a local gong-making community. The manicured lawn in front of the temple will host regular dance shows and performances as part of the resort's cultural programming.

Surrounded by Chiang Mai's iconic landscapes and draped in greenery, InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping prioritises connectivity to nature and culture. Travellers can choose from 240 elegant rooms and suites facing the old town or the misty slopes of Doi Suthep mountain. On their doorstep, they will find a host of iconic landmarks such as Chiang Mai's walking streets, the buzzing night bazaar and the historic Tha-Pae Gate dating back to the 13th century.

Inside the stately accommodations, soft modern minimalism meets Lanna-inspired décor. From lacquered panels and wood-carved sculptures to beaten metal accents, precious handcrafted objects commissioned from local artisans pay tribute to traditional Lanna crafts, while spacious zen bathrooms with a plunge bathtub offer a serene space to unwind. Guests staying in Premium Rooms and suites will enjoy Club InterContinental benefits, including a deluxe breakfast served in a private zone, daily afternoon tea and evening cocktails.

Flavours of the north

In addition to growing fresh produce at its own organic garden, the hotel works with carefully vetted local suppliers, including bee and cacao farms, as well as partnering with the Royal Project foundation, a Thai non-profit organisation founded by King Bhumibol Adulyadej to improve the quality of life of the hill-tribe people.



The restaurants and bars at InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping promise to be a showcase for northern Thailand's rich flavours. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, The Gad Lanna evokes a traditional market with seasonal, organic ingredients spun into comforting northern dishes using traditional cooking methods. Overlooking the hotel's main pool, Kam Lobby Lounge brings the spirit of Yi Peng Lantern Festival alive through evocative décor, while the menu offers light meals, coffee and organic Monsoon Tea produced in the mountains of Northern Thailand, with expertly crafted cocktails served after dark to a soundtrack of live jazz.

On the 16th floor, its signature restaurant Hong's Chinese Restaurant & Sky Bar pays homage to the historic Lanna-Chinese trade links in décor and on the menu. Panoramic vistas of Doi Suthep and the city are paired with fiery Sichuan, Cantonese and Taiwanese dishes, while the signature Teresa Teng tea ceremony is a tribute to the famous Taiwanese singer who was once a regular at the hotel.

Chiang Mai's cultural and natural heritage

At InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping, immersive activities layered with nuances from the local culture offer in-depth exploration on property and beyond. Experiences on offer range from tea blending workshops and local chocolate tasting to adrenaline-filled activities such as white-water rafting, jungle walks and hot air ballooning followed by a lakeside Champagne picnic. Reflecting the hotel's goal to become Chiang Mai's cultural hub, the hotel will also be hosting rotating art exhibitions and music performances curated by the hotel's Concierge team in partnership with The Center for the Promotion of Arts and Culture of Chiang Mai University. Meanwhile, the brand's signature Planet Trekkers programme for the young will offer such activities as clay figurine marking, banana leaf folding and coconut shell crafts.

For destination weddings, social celebrations and corporate functions, the hotel is opening with a collection of glamorous event venues, including the Grand Ballroom, five smaller event rooms and a verdant central lawn set within the temple grounds. Leisure facilities include an outdoor swimming pool shaded by tropical trees, and a state-of-the-art fitness centre where guests can admire décor inspired by Lanna folk play while working out. Travellers can also rejuvenate with pampering spa treatments at The l i Spa , including the signature Tok Sen experience using traditional massage techniques of the north in combination with an herbal compress to soothe the muscles.

Travellers can choose from a collection of exclusive discovery packages, with the opening offer available from THB 6,400+++ per night. IHG One Rewards members receive an extra 10% off. For more information about InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping and to make a reservation, please visit .

- Ends –

Media Contact: Idea Grande Communications Group at

Download Photo here:

Notes to editors

About InterContinental Hotels & Resorts:

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts makes travel alluring, with insights from over 75 years of experience. Each of our properties provides a gateway to the glamour of The InterContinental Life. As a brand, we aim to embody global sophistication through our superior, understated service and exceptional amenities. What makes us truly different is the genuine interest we show our guests through personalised and attentive services. We offer our most valued guests signature VIP services through a dedicated InterContinental® Ambassador programme and an exclusive Club InterContinental experience. We connect our well-travelled guests to what's special about a destination, so they enjoy authentic local experiences that will enrich their lives. For more information and to book, visit intercontinental , and connect with us on Facebook and Instagram .

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.





With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards , one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,900 in the development pipeline.

Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas , Regent Hotels & Resorts , InterContinental Hotels & Resorts , Vignette Collection , Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants , Hotel Indigo

Premium: voco hotels , HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts , Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts , EVEN Hotels

Essentials : Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts , Holiday Inn Express , Garner hotels , avid hotels

Suites : Atwell Suites , Staybridge Suites , Holiday Inn Club Vacations , Candlewood Suites

Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.





Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards . To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .