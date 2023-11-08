Masiha (Short Film) By Seyed Mohammad Ghasemian

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Masiha (2019) is a short film in the drama genre, directed by Seyed Mohammad Ghasemian. This movie tells the story of a girl with asthma who faces problems in the classroom. The pollution of Tehran, the kindness of the school teacher and the help of the students to this girl make up this film.

Masoud Foroutan and Adrina Moniee are the actors in this movie.

Also, Laleh Hekmat wrote this movie and Pooriea Berenjian was the cinematographer.

A short film is basically any film that is too short to be considered a feature film. There are no set boundaries on this, although the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences defines a short film as "an original motion picture that has a running time of 40 minutes or less, including all credits".

Whether a short film is funded by a government grant, out-of-pocket by an aspiring filmmaker, or by a network or studio themselves, the overarching goal is the same - to create a concentrated piece of storytelling at a significantly lower cost than a full-length feature film.

Another term regularly tossed around in the moviemaking world is“proof of concept” or a“proof of concept short film,” which is largely synonymous with a short film but has a specific intention or use-case. A“proof of concept” short film is often used by executives or established filmmakers as a way of testing various technologies or styles.