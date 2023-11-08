Jflowers Cues And Sports Academy Bangkok Announce Partnership

(MENAFN- IssueWire)
JFlowers Cues "JFS", the fast growing company in Billiards Cues ( and Sports Academy "SA" Pool Bar & Diner, Bangkok's Finest Pool Hall and Sports Lounge are thrilled to announce the start of the all new 9-Ball Pool Series from December 2023 to March 2024.
"JFS 9-Ball Pool Series".
During the 4 month Pool Series event, JFS will be sponsoring monthly 9-Ball and 10-Ball High Roller tournaments, in addition to 2 big events dedicated to Ladies and Scotch Doubles tournaments.
With over THB 100,000 JFS & SA are aiming to enhance and help the Pool/Billiards industry and community to flourish and grow bigger!
Sports Academy would like to take this opportunity to thank JFlowers and wish all parties a great season and wish all players all over Bangkok a year full of Pool events.
We are deeply grateful for your partnership and are excited to continue growing and evolving together.
JFlowers Cues; The Financial Sponsor
Sports Academy; In-Kind, Media & Promotional Sponsor
