Chief Of General Staff Of Azerbaijan Army Commanded Parade In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Victory parade held in Khankendi was commanded by the First
Deputy Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Karim Valiyev.
Azernews reports that at first, the Minister of Defense,
Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, gave a report to the President of
Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,
Ilham Aliyev.
After the national flag and the Victory flag, the flags of the
troops of the Azerbaijan Army were brought to the parade
square.
Then the military personnel who gave the Azerbaijani people the
joy of the Great Victory by demonstrating paradigms of real
heroism, bravery, and high professionalism in the Patriotic War and
anti-terrorist measures passed in front of the tribune.
