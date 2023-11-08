               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Chief Of General Staff Of Azerbaijan Army Commanded Parade In Khankendi


11/8/2023 6:10:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Victory parade held in Khankendi was commanded by the First Deputy Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Karim Valiyev.

Azernews reports that at first, the Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, gave a report to the President of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.

After the national flag and the Victory flag, the flags of the troops of the Azerbaijan Army were brought to the parade square.

Then the military personnel who gave the Azerbaijani people the joy of the Great Victory by demonstrating paradigms of real heroism, bravery, and high professionalism in the Patriotic War and anti-terrorist measures passed in front of the tribune.

MENAFN08112023000195011045ID1107393415

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search