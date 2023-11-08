Chief Of General Staff Of Azerbaijan Army Commanded Parade In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Victory parade held in Khankendi was commanded by the First Deputy Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Karim Valiyev.

Azernews reports that at first, the Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, gave a report to the President of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.

After the national flag and the Victory flag, the flags of the troops of the Azerbaijan Army were brought to the parade square.

Then the military personnel who gave the Azerbaijani people the joy of the Great Victory by demonstrating paradigms of real heroism, bravery, and high professionalism in the Patriotic War and anti-terrorist measures passed in front of the tribune.