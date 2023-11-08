Ministry Reveals Number Of Employed People In Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labour and
Social Protection provided 73 former internally displaced persons
with jobs in Shusha, Azernews reports, citing the
Ministry.
It was reported that those employed work there in construction,
service, and other fields.
Also, relevant work has been started regarding those who will
return to Shusha.
Thus, more than 29 thousand members of more than 8 thousand
families were analysed on socio-demographic, employment, and
evaluation of employment opportunities.
At the same time, there is cooperation with employers operating
in Shusha. The workforce needs and vacancy requirements of 90
enterprises have already been studied.
MENAFN08112023000195011045ID1107393411
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.