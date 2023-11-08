               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ministry Reveals Number Of Employed People In Shusha


11/8/2023 6:10:21 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection provided 73 former internally displaced persons with jobs in Shusha, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

It was reported that those employed work there in construction, service, and other fields.

Also, relevant work has been started regarding those who will return to Shusha.

Thus, more than 29 thousand members of more than 8 thousand families were analysed on socio-demographic, employment, and evaluation of employment opportunities.

At the same time, there is cooperation with employers operating in Shusha. The workforce needs and vacancy requirements of 90 enterprises have already been studied.

