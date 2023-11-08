Armenian Security Council Secretary Discuss Normalization Of Relations With Azerbaijan With US Official

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan met with US
Secretary of State's Senior Adviser on Caucasus Affairs Louis Bono
in Yerevan.
According to Azernews, the situation in the South Caucasus was
discussed at the meeting.
They also discussed the normalization of relations between
Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Issues on the bilateral agenda were also touched upon during the
negotiations.
