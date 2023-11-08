One Of Streets In Ankara Named Garabagh Martyrs' Boulevard

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Sara Ganiyeva
One of the streets of Ankara, the capital of Turkiye, was named
"Garabagh Martyrs' Boulevard," Azernews reports,
citing the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic
of Azerbaijan.
The Federation of Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations said that
this step was taken on the eve of the third anniversary of
Azerbaijan's Victory Day.
In a letter dated October 24, 2023, addressed to the Head of the
Department of Foreign Relations on behalf of Aziz Murat Seyrek,
head of the technical works department (Scientific Affairs
Department) of the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality, it was stated
that the municipality received an official request from the
Federation of Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations regarding this
issue. In the appeal, it was proposed to name one of the streets of
Ankara "Garabagh Martyrs" in order to perpetuate the dear memory of
the martyrs of the 44-day Patriotic War.
With the decision of the Metropolitan Municipal Assembly and the
approval of the Ankara Governorate, the name of "1419th Street"
located on the borders of the Seker quarter, Etimesgut quarter, and
Shahid Osman Avcı quarter, was changed to "Garabagh Martyrs
Boulevard".
It should be noted that during the meeting of the
Turkish-Azerbaijani Federation of Associations with Ankara
Metropolitan Mayor Mansur Yavaş in October, the proposal to name
one of the capital's central streets or parks as "Garabagh Martyrs"
was brought to the attention of the leadership. The mayor promised
that this issue would be discussed at the first council
meeting.
