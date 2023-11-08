Turkish Ambassador Pays Visit To Alley Of Martyrs On Azerbaijan's Victory Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ambassador of Turkiye to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagçi visited the Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of Victory Day.

According to Azernews , the ambassador shared about this on his "X" account.

"On the occasion of the third anniversary of the Karabakh Victory and Victory Day, we are at the Alley of Martyrs. Happy holiday, dear Azerbaijan," the post reads.