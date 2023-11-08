Turkish Ambassador Pays Visit To Alley Of Martyrs On Azerbaijan's Victory Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ambassador of Turkiye to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagçi visited the
Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of Victory Day.
According to Azernews , the ambassador shared
about this on his "X" account.
"On the occasion of the third anniversary of the Karabakh
Victory and Victory Day, we are at the Alley of Martyrs. Happy
holiday, dear Azerbaijan," the post reads.
MENAFN08112023000195011045ID1107393408
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.