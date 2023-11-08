Israeli Embassy Congratulates Azerbaijan On Occasion Of Victory Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Israeli Embassy shared a post
on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day on its official page in
X, Azernews
reports.
The post reads:
"Happy Victory Day, Azerbaijan!
We wish the whole region a future full of peace, prosperity, and
hope."
Under the leadership of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham
Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Army achieved incredible success in the
Patriotic War launched on September 27, 2020 to prevent successive
provocations and new occupation plans of Armenia and liberate
Azerbaijan's occupied lands.
On November 8, after 28 years of longing, the city of Shusha,
which is of great importance and symbolic meaning for the people of
Azerbaijan, was liberated from occupation. The liberation of
Shusha, the crown of Garabagh, was one of the most unique military
operations in the history of the world war.
Azerbaijan's military victories, especially the liberation of
Shusha from enemy occupation, played a decisive role in the fate of
the war. All these resulted in Armenia's recognition of its defeat
and capitulation.
By the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Ilham Aliyev, dated December 3, 2020, it was decided to solemnly
celebrate November 8 as Victory Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan
every year in order to perpetuate this unprecedented victory, which
has become a celebration of the power of our people and our
national pride.
MENAFN08112023000195011045ID1107393407
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.