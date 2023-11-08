General Secretariat Of GUAM Congratulate Azerbaijan On Victory Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The General Secretariat of GUAM congratulated Azerbaijan on
November 8 - Victory Day.
According to Azernews, the institution has shared information on
the "X" account.
"The General Secretariat of GUAM congratulates Azerbaijan on
Victory Day and the restoration of territorial integrity within its
internationally recognized borders," the post reads.
