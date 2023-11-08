               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
General Secretariat Of GUAM Congratulate Azerbaijan On Victory Day


11/8/2023 6:10:17 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The General Secretariat of GUAM congratulated Azerbaijan on November 8 - Victory Day.

According to Azernews, the institution has shared information on the "X" account.

"The General Secretariat of GUAM congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day and the restoration of territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," the post reads.

